One person dead in Nannyville shooting

Investigators are now at the scene of a shooting in Nannyville, St Andrew where one person has been killed.

The incident happened at about 3:00 pm on the cusp of day two of the country-wide curfew for the long Easter Weekend.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, however, The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more as they become available.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.