Opposition reiterates call for COVID-19 rapid tests

The parliamentary opposition is reiterating its call for the Ministry of Health and Wellness to quickly introduce rapid testing kits to expand testing for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

In a release this afternoon, opposition spokesman on health, Dr Morais Guy, said there appears to be a reluctance by the ministry to introduce the testing kits. He said although testing at the National Viral Laboratory has been ramped up, and a new test machine has been provided to the National Public Health Laboratory, the kits are needed to increase testing capacity.

“This will give the health authorities a greater handle on their targeted areas and contacts and would allow for more specific contact tracing. Unless we have an idea as to where we are, we are groping in the dark and run the risk of being overwhelmed by massive cases of sick persons requiring admissions in our already burdened public health system,” Dr Guy said in the release.

He said increased testing using the kits, will also help the ministry to accurately determine when the first COVID-19 case arrived in Jamaica, so that it can identify persons who may be asymptomatic and spreading the disease.

“The public needs to be told if the MOHW (Ministry of Health and Wellness) has reversed their position on this and tests all persons who have had contact with confirmed cases, whether or not they are symptomatic in order to eliminate any false sense of security,” Dr Guy said.

He said the test is less technical than other methods and does not require significant additional infrastructure.

"All it would need is a drop of blood and can be done at any health facility. It is also cheaper to purchase, and significant numbers can be procured easily and readily,” he said.

He continued: “If for whatever reason the Ministry finds it onerous to bring such a protocol onto the bureaucracy, and has concerns about the widespread use of this test by private medical doctors, we would recommend and support a partnership arrangement between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and private laboratories to do this testing.”

