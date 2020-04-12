Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being placed in intensive care for treatment of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The BBC reports, however, that he will not immediately return to work.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in London last Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease.

He spent three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

He is to continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom was poised to pass 10,000 today, amid an ongoing row about availability of protective equipment for health care workers.

