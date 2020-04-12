Corporate Jamaica sees value in virtual parties

Corporate Jamaica is not about to miss out on all the action that has been taking place within the virtual-party space these days.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown of places of entertainment and subsequent restrictions implemented by the Government to curtail the spread of the virus, parties have gone online as promoters, disc jocks, and even artistes seek alternative means of staying relevant and entertaining fans.

Checks made by eProbe revealed that a number of these online-virtual parties had at least one major sponsor on board.

The Global Party, for example, which goes live @djkurtriley via Instagram on Wednesdays (6 p.m.-9 p.m.) and Saturdays (5 p.m. -8 p.m.), is sponsored by GraceKennedy Money Services Limited (GKMS).

DJ Kurt Riley shared with eProbe that he wanted to “bring a different type of presentation to online partying,” and so far, the feedback has been positive. It, therefore, came as no surprise that GKMS was sold on the idea from the start.

Yolande Gyles-Levy, communication and sponsorship manager for GKMS, said partnering with The Global Party was a no-brainer.

“We are money services, and money services are literally connections – connecting people with money to do their basic things, live their lives, pay bills, etc. The fact is that our connections are being stressed and stretched right now with what is going on with this global pandemic, and we needed another way that we could still connect with our customers and let them know that we are still there for them. What better way to do that in a time like this of physical distancing than an online party. So when we saw this, we said,’Let’s see how best we can jump on and participate”,” said Gyles-Levy.

This, she said, would give customers the opportunity to see another side of the brand that they wouldn’t normally see, especially given the fact that GKMS usually doesn’t sponsor parties.

“We are seen as very straight, very serious, and we are serious about protecting money and moving money, but we also get a chance now to show that we can have fun, too, and times are so serious that you need to be light. So any way that you can bring in a little lightness, a little fun, it’s a good look to be a part of that,” Gyles-Levy explained.

CORPORATE STRATEGIES

The Global Party, Riley said, attracts viewers from across the world, “as far as you can think of. We not only cater to Jamaica, but the Caribbean and the rest of the world – Europe, parts of Latin America, South Africa, and the list goes on.”

This, Gyles-Levy said, was perfect for GKMS to reach out and engage fans and customers on a different level.

The displacement that has happened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to step up their ‘hard-sell customer communication’, but now, Gyles-Levy said, there is the opportunity for added fun in the mix.

“In the past, we would have mixed it up a bit more, like 60 per cent hard sell and 40 per cent fun, and now, it’s like 80 per cent hard sell and only 20 per cent fun. But we still need to find a way to destress because these are stressful times. Find a way to collaborate in a way that everybody can still have a little fun, but finding a lighter way to still communicate, still connect and reach out to friends, family, customers and fans in one space. The Global Party was a grand idea. For GKMS, you’re looking at 11 countries in the Caribbean that we represent, plus for Jamaica alone, you have a huge diaspora in the US, Canada, and the UK,” Gyles-Levy said.

And as for monetary value, the GKMS communication and sponsorship manager was reluctant to speak figures but admitted that “it is cheaper than advertising on any media right now”.

However, Gyles-Levy said there is scope for making money via these virtual or online parties as sponsors will be willing to jump on board once compelled by content and reach.

“With premium content from some really hype DJs that people want to hear from, and if, for example, at one point a popular entertainer is going to come on (and join live), I could see where sponsors would cover that cost, and the sponsors would activate and everybody could make some crazy money,” she noted.

This is welcome advice for anyone taking up the mantle of organising virtual-online parties.

Marketing strategist O’Neil Walters, who is also one of the organisers for Kurt Riley’s Global Party, gave an idea of what general overhead costs would look like for some of these virtual parties.

“The production is scalable. So, for example, if you are setting up just for Instagram, your costs would include promotion (sponsored ad campaign can run you US$50 to US$100). Then there is technical cost (technician and production assistant can be $30,000); and rentals (for example, mixers, serato, etc, is about $20,000),” said Walters.

But added to that, he said that streaming to multiple platforms, like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, “could require professional audiovisual equipment, which is what we did on the first run. That can run you up to $250,000 for production. However, for IG only (which remains the main platform that most people have been going live on), that could run you on average $90,000.”

BENEFIT TO CONSUMERS AND COMPANIES

Another corporate sponsor that has taken an interest in these virtual-online parties is Red Stripe, but according to Reshima Kelly, junior brand manager for spirits at the company, “the brand would need to find a way to integrate in a relevant fashion in order for it to be beneficial to both consumers and the company”.

She added: “The major successes of online parties have captured the attention of many brands. Though this is a relatively new space, it is most definitely a valuable one. Navigating a virtual space has challenged our perspectives as we aim to find creative means of integrating the brands in a way that is relevant to the customers and aligns with our ethos.”

Smirnoff, for example, has sponsored Stream Wknd, Anti-Viral, and various online parties from the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, including Soca Frequency, Retro Frequency, and Global Frequency, where they offered product delivery through a WhatsApp order system during the event.

Kelly said the benefits from such a partnership include visibility, noting that “we want to keep the brand top of mind during this time. From mentions during the party to logos on flyers and product placements, these measures continue to position Smirnoff as a brand that represents a good time. Additionally, with the product-delivery service, we have also gained sales as people are really excited to enjoy the party with their favourite drink in hand.”

Walters also believes that there is potential for these virtual-online parties beyond COVID-19.

“In reality, this space – while the COVID-19 has made it a very popular space, because we don’t have much of a choice since everything has been cancelled live globally – it’s actually a space that has been viable in First World countries. Hence the Netflix, the YouTube reality series that we have been seeing, and Instagram Live have been around, etc. But now because of COVID-19, to me it’s like a pilot, to show what can happen, what can work, how it will work, what are the best practices. So we can come out of this with more knowledge, more understanding, how to deal with social media and digital media for entertainment,” he said.