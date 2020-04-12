Manchester conference centre converted to COVID isolation facility

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has transformed the Kendal Camp and Conference Centre in Manchester into an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients.

It is now housing five patients who have been transferred from the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

The development comes amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the central Jamaica parish.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed three additional cases in Manchester pushing the parish tally to nine.

Overall, however, there have been 69 confirmed cases of the disease in Jamaica.

There has been particular concern about people's behaviour in Manchester with some flouting social distancing guidelines.

Last week, the mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, said he would be recommending closing the market to reduce daily interactions.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry last week announced that the National Arena in Kingston would be transformed into a field hospital to treat patients with COVID-19.

