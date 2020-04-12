Millions pledged so far to COVID-19 telethon cause

Millions of Jamaican dollars have already been pledged by organisations and donors for the COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica now happening.

The concert, which began at 3:00 pm, has already seen donations from organisations, such as the United Way of Jamaica, which has pledged $2.5 million and Credit Unions of Jamaica, which pledged $4 million to the cause targeted at raising US$10.5 million to purchase supplies and equipment to support health care and front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The show has already featured several performances, including sets from Freddie McGegor, George Nooks, Wayne Marshall, Runkus and Kevin Downswell, as well as an ensemble from Ashe and Dance Xpressionz.

Several celebrities, entertainers, politicians and athletes have endorsed the initiative, including the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, several Marley family members, such as Damian and Ziggy Marley; DJ Khaled, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips.

Persons can view the concert on PBCJ, VP Records' Youtube channel and other online platforms. A portion of the concert will also be brodcast on The Gleaner's sister station, Television Jamaica and also on CVM TV.

