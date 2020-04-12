Paymaster creates portal to facilitate COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica donations

Payments agent, Paymaster Jamaica, has created a webpage to facilitate online donations for the COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica, which begins today and concludes tomorrow.

In a release, Paymaster said the donations will be accepted via Mastercard, Visa, and Keycard on its platform: https://my.paymaster-online.com/donations.

Donors may also call 876-960-9632-5/ 888-PAY-BILL (888-729-2455) to make their contributions. If they need support they can also dial 876-619-5638, or send a WhatsApp message to 876-550-1754.

The company says it will continue to accept online donations at www.my.paymaster-online.com, or at any of its close to 200 locations across Jamaica until May 2.

“We are more than excited to participate in this global fundraiser and to put both our digital and extensive branch network to use for this initiative. Paymaster has a robust and secure online channel so Jamaicans may donate, while staying in or if they choose to do so, may visit a nearby location to donate in person, while utilising social distancing," Paymaster's head of business development and client services, Athinia Campbell said.

"We need everyone to pull together during this time of need. This global pandemic has affected all of us in various ways,” she continued.

The government, through the Ministry of Culture Entertainment, Sports and Gender, is seeking to raise US$10.5 million to purchase supplies, including personal protective equipment to shore-up the country's health care system in the fight against COVID-19.

The event is being supported by several entertainers, athletes, companies and personalities in Jamaica and the Diaspora under the tagline: Together We Stand.

The telethon will be carried on various platforms, including The Gleaner's sister broadcast television station, TVJ, from 5:05 pm to 6:30 pm; as well as VP Records' Youtube channel.

