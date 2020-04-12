Petal Richards-Chambers bringing the gospel of Christ to the world

At the age of two, she had to stand atop a box to be seen at her church as she ministered in song.

Nothing could stop her then, and certainly, nothing stops her now from sharing her talent and love for Jesus with the world through her music ministry.

“I started singing along with the artistes in family worship and then started singing with tracks, and it progressed from there, where I began singing at church for fundraising projects and concerts, to name a few. My first time competing was at JCDC (the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission) at age six, where I won the all-island trophy in the gospel category,” said Petal Richards-Chambers.

She has ministered locally and internationally and admits that nothing is more fulfilling than having persons give their lives to God, having experienced her ministry.

“I have entered various musical competitions: JCDC, RSM (Royal School of Music) exam, voice, up to Level 5 with distinction. I was a nominee for the Prime Minister’s Award. I sing at concerts, weddings, and crusades, but one of my most memorable performances was singing at a crusade where over 100 persons were baptised and stated that the song was one of the biggest deciding factors to draw them closer to Christ,” she said.

It was always her dream to do an album, and she is now finally realising that dream.

She said: “I want to use this platform to minister and encourage others, and what better way to do it than by doing what I love, singing?

The songs on this album were written almost a decade ago, but due to financial restraints, I wasn’t able to complete it until now, and due to the coronavirus outbreak, I will have to have the actual concert launch after that subsides. However, the album will be available on all digital platforms – Amazon, Spotify, Itunes, etc ­– as of April 10, 2020.”

The album, titled Today is Your Day, highlights the story of Zaccheus and encourages listeners to remain faithful to God.

“Hold on because when God is ready to bless you, He will give you double the blessing. You just have faith and trust in Him,” she said.

Special meaning

With a spin on quite a few genres, Richards-Chambers said that all the songs have a special meaning to her.

“All the songs on my album are special to me. They each tell my story of how God has helped me, and my songs serve as an encouragement to myself and others.

Though it may not be easy, He will come through for us. I remember vividly, the first song I ever wrote was around Hurricane Ivan. I was so afraid of the unknown. I prayed to God to give me the courage, and I penned the words of my first song, Right By Your Side.”

Richards-Chambers, who is also a registered nurse and sometimes uses her talent to soothe the souls of the sick, is hoping that she will continue to proclaim the good news of Jesus in the greatest ways.

“It is my wish for my music to be spread internationally. I want to use my talent to witness and glorify God and encourage others who may be on the verge of giving up. My music is also a reminder for me. Whenever I have moments of discouragement, I use my own songs to give me hope,” she said.

Songs on the album can be previewed on her page at reverbnation.com/petalrichardschambers and also on Soundcloud.

“You can follow me on Facebook, Petal Richards-Chambers, and Instagram @petalchambers for more info and updates,” she ended.

–T.B.