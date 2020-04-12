Teen killed in Dyke Road crash

An 18 year-old died in a crash along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine yesterday.

The Gleaner understands that he was an upper sixth form student of the Wolmer's Boys School in Kingston.

The crash happened at about 4:30 yesterday afternoon after the vehicle in which he was travelling, exited the Portmore Toll Road and headed toward Spanish Town.

Our newsroom is tracking the story and will provide more details on the incident.

