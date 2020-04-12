Teen killed in St Catherine crash

An 18 year-old died in a crash along the Salt Pond Road in St Catherine yesterday.

The Gleaner understands that he was an upper sixth form student of the Wolmer's Boys School in Kingston. He has been identified as Hughdre McGhie.

The crash happened some time yesterday afternoon, when McGhie, who was believed to be driving alone in a Subaru motor car, collided with a truck. Fire fighters had to cut away the wreckage to remove him from the mangled vehicle.

Our newsroom is tracking the story and will provide more details on the incident.

