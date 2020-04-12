Tufton among persons remembering Rickert Allen

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is among those who have paid tribute to the late human resources specialist, Dr Rickert Allen.

Allen, who was senior general manager group human resources and facilities division at NCB Group, reportedly died suddenly on Saturday at home.

In tweet, Tufton paid tribute to Allen as the man who gave his first job after high school at Alcan Jamaica bauxite mining company in Manchester.

“A hard worker and caring individual. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP my friend,” Tufton tweeted.

The NCB executive was also memorialised by other admirers, colleagues and friends on social media since news of his death yesterday.

Allen enjoyed an extensive career in both the bauxite and financial industries and was chairman of the Jamaica Institute of Financial Services.

His doctoral thesis at the Mona School of Business and Management was recognised as a first-time of its kind study for the Caribbean human resources landscape focusing on the development of a model for improving employee readiness for corporate transformation.

