UK COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

Published:Sunday | April 12, 2020 | 12:00 AM

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has now surpassed 10,000, the BBC reports. 

This comes as Britain has been experiencing more than 700 deaths in a day. There were 737 deaths yesterday. 

The UK has approximately 79,000 confirmed cases of the disease. 

