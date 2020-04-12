UK COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has now surpassed 10,000, the BBC reports.

This comes as Britain has been experiencing more than 700 deaths in a day. There were 737 deaths yesterday.

The UK has approximately 79,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

