Classes to resume at UWI on April 14, online delivery

The University of the West Indies, Mona will resume classes in an online/remote mode starting tomorrow April 14.

The university says this follows a one-month suspension of classes with a view to having the seven academic faculties prepare to facilitate the delivery of all courses through an online platform and to allow students to prepare to engage teaching and learning using the online/remote delivery mode.

All forms of assessment (quizzes, course work, final exams etc.) will also be facilitated online.

Students will be advised by course lecturers/tutors how assessment will be done, as soon as possible after teaching has commenced.

The institution says given the projections by the Government in relation to the spread of the disease in Jamaica, it has agreed that resumption of teaching will only be conducted in an online/remote mode.

“The UWI Mona is satisfied that all our courses are in a state of readiness for online delivery,” said Professor Dale Webber, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Mona,

“Whilst we have put in measures to ensure smooth transitioning to this new mode of teaching and learning, we encourage students to utilise the support services provided by Mona Information Services should they experience any challenges,” he added.

He says that in keeping with the Government’s guidelines on social distancing, Jamaican students were asked to move home from the halls of residence.

Regional and international students, he added, though welcomed to remain, were encouraged to return home where possible.

During this time also the University significantly scaled down its operations, providing critical services to its stakeholders with a reduced staff complement.

Staff who could, were asked to work from home, and our clients/ stakeholders were discouraged from coming on Campus to access services.

“In this regard, the Office of the Campus Registrar sent out a comprehensive communique advising all our stakeholders how our various services could be accessed remotely,” said Webber.

“I want to assure our stakeholders, especially students, that as long as this period persists, we at The UWI Mona intend to carry through with our planned programme of online teaching and learning with a view to minimising disruption to their education and their future plans, that is our commitment.”

