Fire scorches Old Harbour supermarket

A large fire scorched Lee's Wholesale and Grocery in Old Harbour, St Catherine this afternoon.

Details of how the fire started are sketchy at this time, but losses are expected to amount to millions of dollars.

Two units from the Old Harbour and Spanish Town fire departments responded to the blaze, with firefighters now conducting cooling down operations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.