Franklyn Town man charged for 2019 double murder

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police have charged 28-year-old Ackeem Nevers of Cambridge Street, Franklyn Town in St Andrew with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say about 2:50 p.m on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Nevers broke into a house and opened gunfire at the two occupants.

Explosions were heard and residents summoned the police.

Nevers reportedly escaped on foot in the area and was later apprehended.

His court date is being finalised.

