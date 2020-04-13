Hanna urges diplomatic talks on Trump visa sanction rule

Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, is urging the Government to enter into diplomatic discussions with United States authorities with deliberate speed to establish a full understanding of the recent pronouncement regarding repatriations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump on Friday directed that visa sanctions be imposed on countries that deny or unreasonably delay accepting their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the US during the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

He said that such actions create unacceptable public-health risks for Americans.

Hanna contends that given limited physical and human resource capacity for state quarantining, the government must ready itself for an influx should the announcement be acted upon.

“Furthermore, we must be prepared as such a move could lead to increased challenges for testing and contact tracing and possibly lead to an escalation in the infection projections,” she said in a statement today.

According to Hanna, Jamaica has an admirable record of cooperation with the US government on the execution of repatriation requests without undue delays and in conformity with national security requirements.

However, she is emphasising that the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic must be a priority exception to normal immigration arrangements as is evident in the travel restrictions imposed by numerous governments across the world including the US.

The concern is warranted, says Hanna, given that US has the largest number of persons infected and deaths from the COVID-19 and the growing incidence among those incarcerated as are persons awaiting deportation.

“The protection of our citizens both here and those travelling home is our most urgent priority. There is no doubt that our returning residents who have been in transit in the USA and other jurisdictions must be allowed to return home and we must be adequately prepared to receive them when it is safe and appropriate for both them and the country.”

Hanna is offering her cooperation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on the matter with a view to having a unified political position on dealing with the issue and suggested that this be an item which CARICOM Heads of Government should discuss at their meeting on Wednesday.

