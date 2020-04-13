St Thomas chef charged following stabbing

Twenty-six-year-old Nickalous Samuda, a chef of Wilmington district, St Thomas, is scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish Court on Wednesday, June 17 to answer to the charge of felonious wounding.

The police report that about 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 Samuda reportedly had a dispute with a woman in his community.

During the dispute, he allegedly used a knife to stab the woman several times, puncturing her lungs.

She was taken to hospital and was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and Samuda was pointed out to the police and was subsequently charged.

