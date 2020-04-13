Teen, man arrested following gun seizure in St Andrew

A teenager and another man were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm on Red Sea Drive in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

The police report that about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday the two were accosted and searched by a team that was on patrol in the area.

The firearm—a Taurus .45 pistol fitted with a magazine with four .45 rounds of ammunition—was taken from the waistband of one of them.

However, they were both arrested.

Their identities are being withheld as the investigation continues.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.