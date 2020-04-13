Telecoms slam 5G COVID-19 mischief

Telecommunications companies Digicel and FLOW condemned as malicious and false social-media reports that 5G technology has sparked the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Jamaica tries to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19, the 5G theory is one of numerous conspiracy theories that have taken hold worldwide.

In a rare unified stance, Digicel and FLOW issued a joint press statement last week decrying the claim. Further, the telecoms said that neither company has deployed 5G infrastructure on their mobile towers.

“Our collective focus remains on providing services to new and existing communities across our country. Jamaica is navigating through this pandemic, and now, more than ever, connectivity is required to support critical government institutions, businesses, and consumers ... ,” the statement said.

“At a time of heightened fear around the world, we encourage everyone to only rely on information from credible sources so that, together, we can all stay safe.”

Two weeks ago, a Westmoreland man was arrested and charged with creating public mischief in relation to a viral voice note falsely claiming that there would be a shutdown of the parish.

The police have since cautioned other members of the public to be responsible and not to create or share false information that could cause panic.

Up to Sunday evening, Jamaica recorded 72 cases of novel coronavirus infection and four related deaths.