Water woes for some St Catherine communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that low water storage tank levels have forced the suspension of operation at the Nutshell facility in St Catherine.

The NWC says it is currently rebuilding storage levels and that full operation will resume by 5:00 p.m. today.

Affected areas are Cotton Piece, Charliemount H/S, White House H/S, Orangefield Village, and Cassava Pond, Ewarton, Mt. Rosser, Waterloo, Bennett Shop, Old Mt Diablo, Leslie Rd, Lluidas Vale Main Rd, Charlton H/S, Polly Ground.

