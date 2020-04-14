18-year-old St Andrew man charged with murder

A St Andrew man has been charged for the shooting death of 29-year-old Ezra Bennett of Crescent Road in the parish.

Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith, a barber of Crescent Road was on Monday charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 4:45 a.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 three gunmen entered Bennett’s yard and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

He was assisted to hospital where he succumbed to his injures while undergoing treatment.

Smith was pointed out on an identification parade and was charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.