Growth & Jobs | Displaced tourism workers get creative

DRAWING ON the Jamaican spirit of resilience, many tourism workers and small operators affected by the downturn in the global economy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are finding alternative means of making a living.

Among them is Ocho Rios businessman Michael Campbell, who says his family has been operating a craft shop at Dunn’s River Falls for more than 30 years.

“It’s the only thing that we know … and our only means of survival,” he said.

Campbell noted, however, that business has dried up due to the closure of the popular facility, as well as other attractions such as Turtle River Park, Green Grotto Caves, Laughing Waters, and Pearly Beach.

“Many persons who depend on tourists visiting these attractions are now left without jobs. There is no blame game here, as nobody could have predicted this,” he noted.

Campbell said that his family has now decided to try their hands at the buying and selling of farm produce.

“The way we look at this is that in every crisis, there are opportunities,” he said.

“I am not sure if there could be a better time for local produce and getting the quality stuff to the various households. We will be very active in the purchase and delivery market, where we will be delivering things at the consumer’s fingertips,” he says.

In the meantime, Port Antonio raftsman and tour guide Bambino Mair says he has taken up a job with a water company, delivering the precious commodity to deep rural communities in Portland.

“Before COVID-19, Portland was experiencing a drought. The water business is in demand right now and I have been offered an opportunity that I have gladly seized with both hands,” he said.

TEMPORARY OCCUPATION

St Ann businessman Garfield Dussard, whose Garfield’s Diving operation also has branches in Falmouth and Montego Bay, said that a number of his employees have taken up temporary occupations in businesses that range from “taxi, farming, food deliveries, and plumbing”.

“Persons have not been folding over or waiting for handouts,” he says. “They know that this will one day subside, so in the meantime, they are keeping themselves busy as the bills still will have to be paid,” he pointed out.

Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis says persons hard hit by the downturn in tourism have been finding other ways to eke out a living, while observing the social distancing and other measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

“A lot of persons here in Montego Bay fall into that category … persons who were breadwinners for their families persons with young children,” he noted.

“What I am encouraged about is that I am seeing people adhering to the safety and health guidelines while trying to make ends meet. This is all a sacrifice that we are making for the greater good and, eventually, I know we will get over this crisis,” he says.

St Ann’s Bay Mayor Michael Belnavis says he has been actively trying to identify jobs for some of the displaced workers.

“A whole lot of persons, from the transport operators, craft traders, souvenir shop owners to the jelly man have no tourists to do business with. Also, one of the difficulties we face is that there is a stay-at-home policy and a limit on the number of persons that can be in one place at a time, so only the essential services are hiring right now,” he pointed out.

“Regardless though, persons are determined to keep their minds occupied and are not afraid to do whatever they can to make ends meet,” he said.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, for his part, says he is proud of the tourism workers, noting that their resilience in the face of adversity is worth emulating.

“They know that this too shall pass, so they are doing everything right for the good of the country,” he said.

“They remain committed, resolute and dedicated to their craft … true ambassadors and true patriots,” he added.

Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions being introduced.