Growth & Jobs | Use technology to maintain remittance inflows – Economists

TWO LOCAL economists are advocating for the use of technology to maintain remittance inflows into Jamaica, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two economists made this assertion in light of a World Bank Report, titled ‘Remittances in Times of the Coronavirus – Keep them Flowing.’ The report opines that the global remittance flow would fall short of the 2019 figure of US$700 billion, owing to the pandemic and the rise in unemployment in sending countries such as the United States of America.

However, the multilateral agency purports that technology could play a role in stemming the reduction. The two local economists are also urging greater use of these platforms to ensure that the country minimises the impact of any shortfall in remittance inflows.

“The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on the remittance industry, as consumers and businesses are forced to drastically change their purchasing habits,” explained economist Christine Clarke. “And, some persons who send remittances may also fear standing in lines, or venturing out of their homes, as well.”

“If more persons were encouraged to use online platforms, then that could mitigate the adverse effects of the fallout in inflows which is expected,” added Clarke, who is also chief executive officer of Blissful Dreams, a company which manufactures special care products.

Kemmehi Lozer, lecturer in the Department of Economics, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, explains that some money-transfer operators have the capabilities to facilitate online transfers.

Using technology to send funds is something that customers should be encouraged to do; for example, the use of direct bank deposit.

It would be beneficial to both the sender and receiver, because there would be no need to join lines or be limited by restrictions in movement. Some companies have the service and so should urge their customers to use it, where possible,”,” he advised.

The World Bank report stated that digital services were faster and more cost-effective; and could also be supported by the appropriate legislation to guarantee minimal disruption. The report added that this was important, especially in jurisdictions where money-transfer operators were not viewed as essential services.

Horace Hines, general manager, JN Money Services (JNMS), pointed out that using technology is also important because of the current rules about social distancing and other restrictions.

“Many persons who send and receive remittances are impacted, as they are affected by new closing times and the number of persons allowed in a location at any given time. Technology has, therefore, become an important tool in how we operate,” Hines explained.

He added that JNMS, the owners and operators of the JN Money brand, has the JN Money Card, in addition to its online operations.

“We have been recommending the use of technologies, such as the JN Money Card, because of its convenience; and the fact that it will allow recipients to collect remittances 24/7, without having to visit an agent location,” the general manager informed.

“The JN Money Card does not require one to have a bank account, and the online service facilitates transfers to local financial institutions and bill payments. This ensures that the restrictions in movements would not impact users too much,” he added.

Hines explained that JN Money has also been working with some remittance senders to conduct transactions online.

“We have been encouraging our senders, where possible, to use the online service because it also offers 24-hour convenience by promoting the service across multiple platforms,” Hines added.

Fear factor

Lozer added that despite the positive impact of technology, many Jamaicans may still be fearful of the platform. However, he says that pointing out the benefits to Jamaicans would have a positive impact; meanwhile, the Bank of Jamaica, which has responsibility for the financial sector, can provide the necessary assurance to consumers.

“In 2019, Jamaica received some US$2.15 billion in remittances, an increase of 2.6 per cent over 2018. No doubt, this will decline this year. With the Bank of Jamaica pointing to a three per cent contraction in the economy, a sustained campaign about the benefits of using remittance technology will not only benefit the senders, but also the receivers and the country,” he maintained.

Clarke pointed out that more online transfers will also take place in the future, as the world adjusts to a new way of life.

“Consequently, remittance technology will play an even greater role than it does now, because it will take a while before the world rebounds from this pandemic. Families will need to keep in touch; and what better way to do so than by using technology, to ensure that they are able to send and receive funds,” she noted.

“Therefore, all the necessary legislation and investments should be put in place to ensure that the technology is inexpensive and easier to use by all parties,” the Blissful Dreams CEO advised.