Immigration Corner | Confirming someone’s identity online for a passport application

I am being asked to confirm someone’s identity online for a passport application. I have not heard of this. Kindly advise if this can be done.

A person will receive an email from HM Passport Office if someone applying for a passport has asked that person to confirm their identity.

The person in receipt of the email will need to follow a different process if they have been asked to sign printed photos. This is called ‘countersigning’.

Persons can only confirm someone’s identity if they:

• Are 18 years old or over

• Live in the United Kingdom (UK)

• Have a current United Kingdom passport

• Have known the person applying for at least two years. (This would be for the adult, if he or she is making the application if the passport is for a child under 16 years old.)

• Know the person applying as a friend, neighbour, or colleague, that is, not just someone who knows the applicant professionally.

Persons must work in, or be retired from, a ‘recognised profession’. For example:

• Accountant

• Bank or building society official

• Attorney/barrister/solicitor

• Justice of the peace

• Officer of the armed services

• Teacher or lecturer

An exhaustive list of recognised professionals can be found online.

Who cannot confirm someone’s identity?

Persons cannot confirm someone’s identity if

• They are related by birth or marriage.

• They are in a relationship with them or live together.

• They work for HM Passport Office.

• They work for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) on British citizenship or right of abode applications.

• They are a doctor – unless they know the person who has asked very well, for example, he or she is a good friend.

How to confirm the identity

A person will get an email from HM Passport Office if someone has asked him or her to confirm their identity.

The person should confirm the requested identity confirmation as soon as possible after receiving the email. The applicant cannot get their passport until their identity has been confirmed.

To confirm their identity, persons will need the reference number from the email that was received and their own passport details. In addition, they will need to know the date of birth and address of the person applying for a passport and where the child was born and the parents’ names and years of birth if being asked to confirm a child’s identity.

Persons will need to follow the instructions in the email. They will be asked to confirm some basic information about the person who made the nomination, for example, their address. The nominated person will be shown a photograph and asked to confirm if that is the person the passport is for. Please note that the whole process should take about 10 minutes.

