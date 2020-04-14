Immigration Corner | Stuck in the US because of COVID-19

Dear Mrs Walker-Huntington,

I AM in the United States now on my B1/B2 visa. I arrived on January 28, 2020. My concern is that I am supposed to return home by July 27, 2020, as per the stamp in my passport. So basically, it is six months that I was given when I arrived.

What if the place doesn’t return to normal before my date because of all that is going on now? I never planned to spend six months. I only came here to visit my family to go back home on March 6, 2020, but now I can’t leave. If I overstay my time, what will happen to me?

– N.I.

Dear N.I.,

Unfortunately, you are in the same boat as many other persons in America on non-immigrant visas, who are not able to return to their home country because of the COVID-19 virus. With your timeline, you can either choose to gamble that the countries that closed their borders will reopen before your six-month stay expires, or you can choose to apply to US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension of your six months. Whether or not closed borders will be able to reopen by the end of July, is an unknown factor at this point.

You should have your airline ticket that shows you were to leave on March 6, 2020, and you should preserve that document. You should also secure all your communications with the airline that shows either that your flight was cancelled or rebooked.

Your home country may have closed its borders and that written communication should also be secured. Basically, any and all proof that you intended to leave after a brief visit to the United States, and all the obstacles you have encountered in trying to leave, should be gathered. You can then either hire an attorney to assist you or go to the USCIS’s webpage, www.uscis.gov, to apply for an extension of the six-month stay.

SHOULD BE DONE PRIOR TO EXPIRATION

The application for the extension should be done prior to the expiration of the time you were given in the United States. For some people, they were right up against the six months when the pandemic hit, and may now have actually overstayed. As these are unprecedented times, you may still want to apply for an extension, even if your time to stay has expired. As with any application for extension, you are going to have to prove your ability to financially provide for yourself in America and your intention to return to your home. If you are able to leave before the extension application is decided you can do so, as the application will be closed once you leave. Keep in mind also that any overstay of six months or more is a mandatory three-year bar to returning to America; and overstays of a year or more results in a mandatory 10-year bar. The bars can be rescinded if a wavier is granted.

For anyone in the US on a non-immigrant visa who cannot leave because of closed borders or the inability to secure a flight out of the US, they should gather and keep all the evidence. Whether or not you overstay your allotted period in the US, when your visa is to be renewed, or upon another attempt to enter the US, the length of your stay may be questioned and it would be in your best interest to always have this evidence. We cannot rely on the consular officer or the Customs & Border Protection officer being understanding, and any evidence should be helpful.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq, is a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration law in the United States; and family, criminal and international law in Florida. She is a mediator and former special magistrate and hearing officer in Broward County, Florida. info@walkerhuntington.com.