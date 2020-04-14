Local company offers hygiene solutions

Hygiene! Hygiene! This is a constant reminder to all, locally and globally, that good personal hygiene incorporating constant washing of hands with soap and water and environmental hygiene involving regular cleaning of surfaces can have a big impact on containing the flu-like virus COVID-19.

A new economical disinfection system for the whole room could be just what many persons need in this global pandemic. The system, which consists of a hands-free, dry-mist dispensing device, disinfectant-fogging solution, and an all-purpose surface disinfectant, is designed to deliver infection-reducing results safely at a cost lower than other surface-disinfection technologies.

The device delivers an aerosolised dry mist of concentrated disinfectant to every exposed surface within a room.

The product not only disinfects the primary high-touch surfaces, but also reaches crevices and corners that sprays and wipes cannot reach. At the same time, it reduces the cross contamination associated with using a rag, wipes or a sponge.

SUITABLE PLACES FOR USE

The disinfecting units are also suitable for hospitals, clinics, and surgical centres; clinical and specialty-testing laboratories; long-term care and assisted living; compounding pharmacies; prisons and correctional facilities; life sciences and medical research labs; veterinary medicine, schools, universities, and athletic programmes; daycare facilities; and commercial buildings and residences.

According to Sadiq Miller, general manager, Masters of Property Sanitation Limited, the disinfectant-fogging solution is an EPA-validated, proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant used on hard, pre-cleaned, non-porus, non-food contact surfaces.

“The product is approved for use in whole-room surface disinfection procedures, is a healthcare-grade ready-to-use formula that’s been proven to reduce environmental infections rates,” Miller said.

Miller said the product is safe for patients and staff, it is non-corrosive and biodegradable, has excellent material compatibility, is safe for use around computers and sensitive electronics, with the repeatable and reliable efficacy of a sporicidal product.

“Its coverage can get into ordinarily hard-to-reach and, or overlooked places. There is improved control over quantity of dispensed disinfectant, with no potential for cross contamination, low cost, and reduced labour. The no-touch automated system is simple to operate, portable, and easily stored,” he said.

Masters of Property Sanitation Limited is the newest entity under the Guardsman Group of Companies. They sanitise, sterilise, degrease, and offer whole-room disinfection for their clients, including kitchens, restaurants, hotel rooms, hospitals, floors, walls, windows, bathrooms, to name a few.

Miller indicated that their vision is to become the technological leader in the sanitation and hygiene enhancement industry by utilising the most advanced equipment in the market.