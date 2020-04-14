St Catherine fisherman charged with shooting

Twenty-one-year-old Renardo Bell otherwise called ‘Josh’, a fisherman of Port Henderson Road, St Catherine, was on Monday charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, the complainant was standing along Market Road in Majesty Gardens, St Andrew when Bell and other men, all armed with firearms, came up and opened gunfire hitting him.

The complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.

Bell was later apprehended and charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

