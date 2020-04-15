100 foot-operated hand-washing machines to be installed islandwide

Some 100 special foot-operated hand-washing machines are to be setup across the island.

Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie says the machines, valued at $3.5 million, will soon be available for public use.

“This special partnership between the Ministry and Digicel will result in these machines being in the island in the next few weeks. We will be placing them in various strategic locations around the country, as we emphasise personal hygiene in the fight against COVID-19,” He said in a statement today.

