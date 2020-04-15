62 Jamaican deportees from US to arrive next week Tuesday

The Ministry of National Security says measures have been put in place to facilitate the safe return and to accommodate the 62 Jamaican deportees who are set to arrive in the island from the United States on Tuesday, April 21.

The Ministry says they will be quarantined for two weeks in a secure Government facility, where they will be processed by the relevant authorities.

According to the Ministry, the Health Ministry recently conducted sensitisation sessions with staff at the facility; detailing potential health risks of COVID-19 and how to detect and report signs of the virus.

While under quarantine, the deportees will be screened twice daily by medical officers assigned by the Health Ministry.

At the end of the quarantine period, those who are cleared by health officials will be released to family members.

The impending arrival of the Jamaicans come against the background of a decision by US President Donald Trump to impose visa sanctions on countries that refuse or unduly delay accepting their citizens, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

He argued that the presence of these persons in the US poses a public health risk for Americans.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says the Jamaicans were scheduled to arrive on March 26 but the government was able to negotiate a delay as it made preparations under measures imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Last month, Jamaica imposed a ban on incoming passenger travel.

Despite the ban, Chang says Jamaica is duty-bound to accept the deportees in keeping with the Constitution and the Jamaica Nationality Act.

He sought to reassure that the Government is committed to ensuring respect for human rights and the elimination of discrimination under all circumstances.

He added that there will be controlled re-entry of Jamaicans overseas while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“The Government is dedicated to the safety of all Jamaicans and continues to make necessary adjustments to recent sanctions under the Disaster Risk Management Act,” Chang said.

“The Government understands the public’s concern regarding the repatriation of fellow Jamaicans to the country during this time. However, we continue to be guided by our health officials and security forces to uphold best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

