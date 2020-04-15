Gov’t should adjust timeline for St Catherine residents to replenish goods – PNP

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) says the government should reconsider the days on which St Catherine residents can leave their houses to buy food as some persons are placed at a disadvantage.

A seven-day lockdown was imposed on the parish effective today, with residents being permitted to leave their houses on Wednesday and Saturday.

According to the PNP, this decision will place some groups at a disadvantage.

One such group, it says, is those who worship on Saturdays and these would include the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church which is the largest denomination in the island with over 350,000 members.

The PNP says a better approach would be to have Friday, April 17 as one of the days that individuals can replenish their goods.

The party says this would ensure that all groups get the full two days to do their replenishing.

The PNP says as the Government moves to implement measures to contain the spread of the disease, it should bear in mind the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens, including their religion.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.