Gridlock, long lines of shoppers in Portmore

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

In what should be a lockdown, dozens of motorists were this morning busy trying to enter and leave Portmore, St Catharine, causing traffic gridlock that lasted for hours in the municipality.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday placed a lockdown on the parish after 31 people, employed to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, tested positive for COVID-19.

The measure sent hundreds of residents scampering at day break to purchase necessary supplies.

"I am just trying to get home. I had to sleep at my sister's place last night but a from 8 o clock I'm stuck right here," said motorist Ann-Marie Wishart.

The police were out in full force and some were the recipients of abusive language, primarily from unruly taxi drivers.

"A bet if police never deh ya suh, we wouldn't have so much traffic," one was heard saying.

There were also long lines of shoppers, with instances of physical distancing not being observed.

NOW: Portmore residents are seen outside supermarkets, wholesales and food vans as they prepare to stock up on items following yesterday's announcement that St Catherine will be on lockdown for the next seven days. - Rudolph Brown photo. #GLNRRoving pic.twitter.com/EoPbsn8BgC — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 15, 2020

"The people nah learn. People dead. Coronavirus a kill we off and still de man dem a suck on pon people back," one irate man said.

