JN Bank St Catherine locations closed

JN Bank has adjusted its opening hours in St Catherine because of the Government’s lock down order for the parish.

Effective today, the following branches will be closed until further notice:

* Old Harbour

* Spanish Town

* Portmore Pines

* Linstead

All other locations will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday banking locations, except those in St Catherine, will continue to offer services from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Gayle and Annotto Bay locations in St Mary will open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Customers are being encouraged to use JN LIVE Personal and JN LIVE Business online banking and 24-hour Smart ATMs.

