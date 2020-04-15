JUTC only facilitating movement of essential workers during St Catherine lockdown

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it will only be facilitating the movement of essential workers into and out of St Catherine arising from the one-week lock down for the parish, which started today.

JUTC Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Godphey Sterling says persons who are non-essential workers will be accommodated to pursue the essentials of life within the parish but that is to be done within the stipulated time.

He says while the hours of operations for the JUTC remain unchanged, commuters in St Spanish Town and Portmore should take note of the following:

a. Between the hours of 5:00 a.m and 8:00 a.m today only personnel in the essential services may ride the buses with appropriate identification.

b. Between 8:00 a.m and 10:00 a.m only persons 65-years-old and older, pregnant women and the disabled may ride the buses within St Catherine.

c. Between 10:00 a.m and 1:30 p.m persons with surnames beginning with the letters A to M may ride the buses with appropriate identification.

d. Between 1:30 p.m and 5:00 p.m persons with surnames beginning with the letters N to Z may ride the buses with appropriate identification.

e. We are prepared to provide a shuttle type service within the municipality of Portmore between areas of commerce and population centres between the hours of 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m, provided there is a demand.

f. JUTC will review these measures where necessary and adjust accordingly as we continue to monitor the situation.

