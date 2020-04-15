Man mobbed after allegedly attacking another and two children in St Mary

The St Mary police are now probing a harrowing attack on two children and a man in Jeffery Town in the parish this afternoon.

One of the children has since died while the other and the man have been hospitalised.

An angry mob then set upon the alleged attacker and killed him.

Up to a short while ago, head of the St Mary Police Division Superintendent Bobette Morgan told The Gleaner that investigators were still at the scene.

She confirmed the attack but could not immediately provide details.

- Andre Williams

