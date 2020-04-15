No ban on funerals - McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says funeral can continue and that these services must be conducted in full compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Order.

McKenzie gave the reassurance following concerns raised by members of the public.

“I have been receiving many enquiries as to whether funerals will be permitted in this time of COVID-19. There is no ban on funerals. However, I wish to reiterate that no more than 10 persons can attend a funeral,” he said in a statement today.

“This means 10 including the officiating pastor and any other clergy. Social distancing is also to be practised at all times before, during and after the funerals,” he added.

