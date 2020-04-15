Operational changes at NCB due to COVID lockdown

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is advising that operations at some of its location have been impacted as a result of the St Catherine lockdown.

The following branches will be closed for the quarantine period based on their physical location or because a significant percentage of the branch’s team members reside in the quarantine area:

1. Cross Roads

2. Half-Way Tree

3. Linstead

4. Old Harbour

5. Portmore

6. St. Jago

7. Washington Boulevard

8. Windward Road

NCB says it has reduced staffing in certain areas of its business.

As a result, the customer care centre, cheque deposits at intelligent ABMs, and servicing of point of sale terminals may be adversely impacted.

NCB says it will continue to assess the impact on its service levels because of the quarantine, and will provide ongoing updates as further operational impacts are identified.

