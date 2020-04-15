Sorority makes donation to boost Eve for Life, FFP’s COVID outreach

As the island battles the coronavirus pandemic on local shores, several community organisations, including Eve for Life and Food For The Poor (FFP), have been working diligently to assist Jamaicans during the difficult period.

“Many of the women and young girls living with HIV are at home with their partners and must continue their trips to the doctor, the grocery store and take care of home,” explained Joy Crawford, co-founder and programmes manager of Eve for Life. “They need our assistance.”

Ever for Life’s efforts were given a boost on World Health Day (April 7) as members of the Jamaica Alumnae Chapter (JAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc (DST) donated $30,000 to assist with purchasing masks and gloves to distribute to clients.

The women, who affectionately call themselves ‘sorors’, belong to a sisterhood as part of a global non-profit organisation of more than 200,000 African-American women committed to providing assistance and support through established programmes around the world.

The women of DST then made a second $30,000 donation to FFP to assist team members who go out into the field to deliver care packages to some Jamaicans in need.

“We have been building houses, building schools, we have made a significant contribution to health in Jamaica,” said Marsha Burrell-Rose, head of marketing for FFP. “We are just happy that you (Jamaica Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc) would come on board with us because the need is great.”

ISLANDWIDE SUPPORT

The Jamaica Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc provides support islandwide through the sorority’s national Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of educational development, economic development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement.

President Jewel Daniels Radford said that the organisation’s members were quick to rally around to give help in this urgent time of need.

“We get excited when we have opportunities to support our strategic partners and local organisations because it is an extension of our lifetime commitment of public service,” Radford said. “Being a part of a sisterhood of college-educated women who love to give, and who support each other, it just a phenomenal experience.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc was founded in 1913 in the United States and has grown its membership to countries like Jamaica as well as Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, The Bahamas, and the Republic of Korea.

Notable members of the sorority are Jamaican actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, journalist Soledad O’Brien, singer Andra Day, and the late Aretha Franklin. Some of the local active members participating in this effort include retired educator Janice Anderson; singer Carol Dexter; Kidz Klinik; paediatrician Dr Ilana Dickson; NCB Foundation CEO Nadeen Matthews Blair; president of Universal Foundation for Better Living, the Reverend Sheila McKeithen; and Daniels Communications President Jewel Radford.

The Jamaica Alumnae Chapter is accepting applications for tertiary scholarships to be awarded this month as it celebrates its 16th anniversary. Interested applications should send an email to dstjamaica@gmail.com.