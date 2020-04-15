St Mary man who fled quarantine charged

The St Mary man who fled a coronavirus quarantine centre in St Andrew last month is facing criminal charges.

The St Andrew North Police say Kemar Bailey, 27, has been charged with unlawfully omitting to carry out a lawful condition and leaving a place being used for observation and isolation of persons.

Both offences fall under the Quarantine Act.

Head of the division, Superintendent Aaron Fletcher, confirmed that Bailey was charged by way of summons late last month and he is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 25.

According to the police, Bailey arrived in the island on March 7.

The police did not disclose which country he was returning from.

By March 9 - a day before the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Jamaica – Bailey was placed at the quarantine centre in St Andrew, the police confirmed.

It’s reported that he requested and received permission to collect personal items at the entrance to the quarantine facility.

However, the police said when he got there, he jumped into a white Nissan Tiida motorcar which sped away with him.

Bailey was apprehended hours later in the Waltham Park Road area of St Andrew in the company of a female and returned to the facility.

Fletcher said Bailey was held for the duration of the 14-day quarantine period and an additional week.

