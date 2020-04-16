Clarendon teen who fled home quarantine found

The Clarendon teen who ran away from home quarantine has been located by the Clarendon Health Department.

This was disclosed by the constabulary force in a post on its Twitter account this morning.

No further information was provided.

Yesterday, the police indicated that the teen is within the high-risk period and appealed to persons not to give her shelter.

Patients are usually quarantined for 14 days.

It was not disclosed when she fled home quarantine.

