Compassionate grant applications close today

Applications for compassionate grants under the CARE Programme will close at 5:01pm today, April 16.

As at 2:00 pm today, Thursday April 16, the CARE Programme received 388,775 applications for the compassionate grant, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service said.

An application that is accepted by the WeCARE online platform and that generates a reference number, indicates that the taxpayer registration number (TRN) associated with the application is valid and it is consistent with the date of birth and name on the TRN database at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

Prior to payment of the compassionate grant, the following verifications are required: (i) the bank account submitted needs to be confirmed as a valid bank account in the name of the applicant, (ii) the applicant is not formally employed as verified by TAJ, and(iii) the applicant has not applied for another benefit under the CARE Programme.

The CARE team must now begin the process of validating the applications for compassionate grants, in order to be able to make payments within 30 days.

The application window for other grants under the CARE Programme remains open.

“We are heartened by the overwhelming response to the CARE Programme thus far and to the compassionate grant in particular, and will now be processing applications for payment,” the Ministry said.

The CARE Programme is the Government of Jamaica’s fiscal intervention programme designed to cushion the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on resident Jamaican individuals and small businesses.