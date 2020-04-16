Thu | Apr 16, 2020

Corporate Hands | Future Leaders Jamaica presents laptop, sanitisers to students

Published:Thursday | April 16, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Future Leaders of Jamaica scholar Sharea Bulli, student of Immaculate Conception High School, is busy at home doing her schoolwork.
Contributed
Future Leaders of Jamaica scholar Sharea Bulli, student of Immaculate Conception High School, is busy at home doing her schoolwork.