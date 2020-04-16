COVID compassionate grant applications close today

Applications for compassionate grants under the government's C.A.R.E Programme will close at 5:01 p.m. today.

The programme is the Government's fiscal intervention initiative designed to cushion the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaicans and small businesses.

Click here to apply

The Ministry of Finance says as at 2:00 p.m today, the programme received a total of 388,775 applications for compassionate grants.

An application that is accepted by the WeCARE online platform and that generates a reference number, indicates that the TRN associated with the application is valid and it is consistent with the Date of Birth and name on the TRN database at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

Prior to payment of the compassionate grant, the following verifications are required:

(i) the bank account submitted needs to be confirmed as a valid bank account in the name of the applicant

(ii) the applicant is not formally employed as verified by TAJ

(iii) the applicant has not applied for another benefit under the CARE Programme.

The Ministry says the CARE Porgramme team must now begin the process of validating the applications for compassionate grants, in order to be able to make payments within 30 days.

The application window for other grants under the CARE Programme remains open.

