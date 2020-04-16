Hand sanitisers must be appropriately labelled – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says members of the public have the right to ask and should be informed regarding the product being used to sanitise their hands.

It further says members of the public also have the right to choose whether they should be sanitised and should not be barred from doing business if they refuse.

Persons however should have their own sanitisers and must ensure that their hands are clean.

Persons may opt to cleanse with soap and water if they do not have hand sanitisers.

The Ministry supports the use of alcohol-containing hand sanitisers with either ethanol 60%-70% or Isopropyl Alcohol 75%.

The public is asked to note that hand sanitisers being offered for use for whatever purpose should be appropriately labelled with the following information:

* The brand of sanitiser being used

*The name and strength of the active ingredient. This may be shown as “Alcohol (ethanol 60 -70% v/v or Isopropyl Alcohol 75%)

* The name and address of the manufacturer

* Other ingredients in the product

* Use(s) e.g. Use as a sanitiser to help reduce pathogens than can cause disease

* Warnings e.g. Flammable; keep out of reach of children, not to be taken by mouth

* Directions for use

*Storage conditions e.g. store in a cool place.

The Ministry says the use of products like bleach, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide alone or when mixed are not encouraged as they can cause harm to human skin and should be avoided.

