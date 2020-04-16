PAJ wants gov’t to roll back order curtailing media access in St Catherine

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ), along with editors & executives at the island’s major media houses, are calling for the government to immediately rescind the order which prohibits members of the media from moving about during the period of lockdown in St Catherine.

Speaking in Parliament last night, Prime Minister Andrew Holness indicated that members of the media may venture in to the parish on Wednesday and Saturday, the days set for residents to buy food and medicine.

Holness further said that if there is a matter that requires the media’s presence, they then would have to get the permission of the ground commander.

The PAJ is taking issue with the order.

“We would be the laughing stock of the democratic world if we were to allow this to stand without protest,” said PAJ President George Davis in a statement.

Davis argues that it is vital in the public interest that the media be allowed to continue reporting on the pandemic, adding that the crisis does not diminish the need for the media to continue to act as watchdogs of the society.

“The very fact that the measures taken by the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus have involved far-reaching curtailment of constitutional rights makes it even more important that the state does not fetter the media’s work at this time,” said Davis.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.