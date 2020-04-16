Stakeholders hail minister for mobile testing unit in Corn Piece

Easter Monday saw residents of Cornpiece, Clarendon, benefiting from the first COVID-19 mobile testing unit which was deployed to the community.

The unit – one of six buses which were retrofitted for islandwide dispatch to enhance testing for the virus – saw 13 residents of the quarantined community being randomly tested.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, in commenting on the mobile unit, said it will put the Government in a position to do a lot more testing using trained technicians.

“It has all the facilities of a lab, it can do a lot more testing, going to areas where clinics are not present,” he said.

Stakeholders in the constituency who were also present in the community used the occasion to show their support.

Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Jr said everything is being done to ensure that residents within the zone, which comprises over 50 households, are supported with food and just knowing that someone cares.

Words of caution

He had words of caution for those who have been tested, as he warned, “Whether you test positive or negative you have to maintain the same safe behaviour.”

He also stressed that citizens can be assured that they would not be discriminated against or left alone, noting that a bipartisan approach is being taken in giving assistance to the residents.

Councillor for the division, Scean Barnswell, who last Thursday sent a message to the health minister during a virtual sitting of the monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, requesting that mobile testing be done, was overjoyed as he said was pleased to have the team there.

“Let it be said I’m delighted the minister heard my request. On behalf of Hayes, I really want to thank the Clarendon Health Department for the tremendous work that they are doing,” he praised.

Barnswell had words for those who were randomly tested. “It is not a visa to live carelessly,” he cautioned, imploring them to maintain the safety measures and not to discriminate against those who contracted the virus, warning that is something that can happen to anyone.