Fri | Apr 17, 2020

C11 photo

Published:Friday | April 17, 2020 | 12:22 AM
A heavily congested Municipal Boulevard in Portmore on Wednesday, April 15, the first day of the COVID-19 St Catherine lockdown implemented by the Government. Jamaica has recorded 143 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
Gladstone Taylor/Multimedia Photo Editor
A heavily congested Municipal Boulevard in Portmore on Wednesday, April 15, the first day of the COVID-19 St Catherine lockdown implemented by the Government. Jamaica has recorded 143 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.