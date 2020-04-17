Court reduces parole serving time for Kartel, co-convicts

The Court of Appeal has shaved off over two and a half years off the prison time that Vybz Kartel and his co-convicts must serve before they are eligible for parole.

Kartel, whose real given name is Adidja Palmer, must now serve 32 years and six months instead of 35 years,

Shawn Storm, real name Shawn Campbell, and Kahira Johns will now serve 22 years and six months, while Andre St John will serve 27 years and six months.

The decision was handed down today.

In April 2014, the men were convicted for the August 2011 killing of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams at a house in Havendale, St Andrew.

They were all sentenced to life in prison by since retired High Court judge Justice Lennox Campbell.

He had ordered that Kartel serves 35 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

Shawn Storm, Jones and St John were ordered to serve 25 years each before being eligible for parole.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal refused an application challenging their conviction and sentences but ruled that they would hear arguments for a reduction in parole eligibility.

