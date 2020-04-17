COVID-positive Alorica workers to get full salaries

Call centre Alorica says employees on sick leave due to testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) will receive their full salaries.

The company closed its facility in Portmore, St Catherine after at least 52 workers were confirmed with the virus.

It also closed its Kingston branch.

Alorica says a range of economic and social support initiatives for workers are in progress.

The company says it remains committed to full and transparent cooperation with the Government as it regards COVID-19, noting that it has implemented measures to protect staff including instituting a work-from-home policy.

Alorica had earlier advised workers, via a memo, that after using up their leave entitlements or paid time off (PTO), they will be paid 25 per cent of their base salary until further notice.

PTO is a system where employer pools sick days, vacation days, and personal days and allow employees to use time-off as the need arises.

The salaries of employees already working from home will not be affected.

