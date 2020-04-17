Digicel donates portable handwashing stations valued at $3.5m

AS DIGICEL continues to play an essential role in Jamaica’s response to the coronavirus crisis, the company has announced that it will donate $3.5 million towards the purchase of 100 handwashing stations to be deployed across the country.

The stations will be deployed in convenient locations and will serve as visual cues for persons to practise proper hand hygiene while they move about in public spaces. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management will play a vital role in coordinating the installation and maintenance of the units.

Frequent handwashing has been proven to be an effective way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. It also reinforces the practice of good hygiene, especially while in public.

In announcing the donation, Chief Operating Officer for Digicel Jamaica Brian Bennett-Easy commented, “As a provider of essential services to the public, we understand the importance of providing life-saving supplies and support to the people and communities we serve, especially during this time.” He continued, “We urge everyone to follow the safety guidelines and continue to stay safe while socially distant.”

In welcoming the donation, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie noted, “I am pleased with this latest demonstration of public- and private-sector partnership. This is an especially critical component in the whole infrastructure of COVID-19 prevention, and I commend Digicel for once again showing its heart of gold through this expression of corporate social responsibility. When these handwashing stations arrive within the next few weeks, they will be placed at selected shopping areas, markets and heavily-trafficked public spaces. We ask members of the public to take good of them, knowing the importance of this convenience. I also want to thank Digicel for contributing two of the phone lines for our RONA Helpline Senior Care Response initiative.”