Early closure of COVID-19 compassionate grants unconscionable - Dalley

The People’s National Party (PNP) is accusing the Government of playing “Russian roulette” with the lives of poor and marginalised Jamaicans by abruptly closing applications for COVID-19 compassionate grants.

The grants, which are opened to tertiary students, the unemployed, the informally employed, elderly and pensioners, was closed yesterday afternoon.

Opposition Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security Horace Dalley says the closure came at short notice and the government should reverse the decision.

“The publication in the online media after 3:00 p.m. announcing the closure of the registration at 5:00 p.m., is not only cruel, but it lacks compassion, especially so because the country continues its curtailment of individual movements through social distancing and other measures. This Nicodemus-like announcement is heartless in its effect as it dashes the hopes and dreams of thousands of vulnerable citizens,” Dalley said in a statement.

“What is to become of the thousands who were unaware of a change in deadline and have not yet registered? How should they feed their children, their elderly parents and themselves? When will those who have been locked down for weeks under various forms of curfew be free to earn a living to buy food, pay rent, pay utility and other bills?” he added.

He said the government should process the 388,775 applications already received, but should also reopen the portal to those who had encountered glitches with the system, to give them the chance to complete their application.

“Thousands of Jamaicans, who have no source of income, had placed their hope for survival in the prospect of this help, even though it was small. They saw the announcement as a signal that the Government understood their plight, and they were looking forward to the grant to make ends meet; and for many, it would literally save their lives,” Dalley said.

